APOC Aviation selects Egeria as strategic investment partner

APOC Aviation announced (26-Oct-2020) the selection of Egeria as strategic investment partner. APOC plans to use Egeria's sizeable investment to supplement its narrowbody airframe, engines and landing gear acquisition policy, as well as spearhead a transformative global footprint and position its inventory of commercial spare parts. APOC Aviation founder and CEO Max Lutje Wooldrik retains his interest in the company, while current shareholder Antea and other investors will sell their stake. [more - original PR]