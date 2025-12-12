API Global Solutions VP business development: Airlines 'strongly pushing for increases automation'

API Global Solutions VP business development Vivian Dsouza, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, stated (11-Dec-2025) "The airlines are strongly pushing for increased automation because of lack of manpower. If an airline can use its limited manpower in other places, they are more than happy with automation. That's where we come in. That's where the push for AI comes in". Mr Dsouza added: "We are extremely measured in how much and how fast we adopt AI... We don't want to do so to the point where we hold ourselves back".