Angkasa Pura I to create multimodal transport network for New Yogyakarta International Airport

Angkasa Pura I stated (29-Aug-2019) New Yogyakarta International Airport (YIA) in Kulon Progo is on track for completion in Dec-2019. AP I president director Faik Fahmi said works will now focus on creating a 'multimodal' ground transport network to the airport, including new toll roads and a rail service providing a direct connection from the city centre to the airport. Mr Fahmi added: "The existence of YIA will make the Special Region of Yogyakarta even more special". [more - original PR - Indonesian]