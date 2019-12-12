12-Dec-2019 3:54 PM
Angkasa Pura I reaches 90% completion, to be fully operational in Mar-2020
Angkasa Pura I reported (11-Dec-2019) construction work on New Yogyakarta International Airport is 90% complete and is expected to be fully operational in Mar-2020. Angkasa Pura I president director Faik Fahmi said the transfer of domestic and international routes from Yogyakarta Adisucipto International Airport to New Yogyakarta is projected to occur in late Mar-2020, adding the number of stakeholders will mean the route transfer process will depend upon the readiness of each airline. The airport is presently working on completing the interior of the passenger terminal and the overpass which leads to the departure area on the third floor. [more - original PR - Indonesian]