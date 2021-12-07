Become a CAPA Member
ANA Holdings pax down 66% in Oct-2021, compared to Oct-2019

ANA Holdings reported (06-Dec-2021) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2021:

  • Passengers: 1.5 million, -66.4% compared to Oct-2019;
    • Domestic: 1.4 million, -60.1%;
    • International: 55,354, -93.4%;
  • Passenger load factor: 39.4%, -36.1pp;
    • Domestic: 53.5%, -20.7pp;
    • International: 16.9%, -59.5pp;
  • Cargo volume: 99,743 tons, stable;
    • Cargo: 96,421 tons, +0.9%;
      • Domestic: 18,461 tons, -44.4%;
      • International: 77,960 tons, +24.9%;
    • Mail: 3322 tons, -20.8%. [more - original PR]

