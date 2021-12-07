7-Dec-2021 9:08 AM
ANA Holdings pax down 66% in Oct-2021, compared to Oct-2019
ANA Holdings reported (06-Dec-2021) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2021:
- Passengers: 1.5 million, -66.4% compared to Oct-2019;
- Domestic: 1.4 million, -60.1%;
- International: 55,354, -93.4%;
- Asia & Oceania: 28,012, -94.9%;
- North America: 20,049, -90.2%;
- Europe: 6708, -91.9%;
- Passenger load factor: 39.4%, -36.1pp;
- Domestic: 53.5%, -20.7pp;
- International: 16.9%, -59.5pp;
- Asia & Oceania: 18.6%, -53.4pp;
- North America: 22.7%, -56.6pp;
- Europe: 24%, -57.9pp;
- Cargo volume: 99,743 tons, stable;
- Cargo: 96,421 tons, +0.9%;
- Domestic: 18,461 tons, -44.4%;
- International: 77,960 tons, +24.9%;
- Mail: 3322 tons, -20.8%. [more - original PR]
