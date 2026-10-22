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    22-Oct-2026 2:42 PM

    ANA Holdings EVP: Japan will utilise market first model to encourage SAF supply

    ANA Holdings EVP and group sustainability officer Tomoko Hoya, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (01-Oct-2026) in contrast to the approach taken by the EU to encourage the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) through a minimum supply mandate, "the Japanese model is a system where the government tries to have the SAF supply in market first and then put the mandate, so that the market will not be distorted". She added: "I think this is a very logical step, learning from what has happened in the EU". [more - CAPA TV]

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