ANA Holdings EVP: Japan will utilise market first model to encourage SAF supply

ANA Holdings EVP and group sustainability officer Tomoko Hoya, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (01-Oct-2026) in contrast to the approach taken by the EU to encourage the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) through a minimum supply mandate, "the Japanese model is a system where the government tries to have the SAF supply in market first and then put the mandate, so that the market will not be distorted". She added: "I think this is a very logical step, learning from what has happened in the EU". [more - CAPA TV]