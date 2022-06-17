Amsterdam Schiphol Airport sets limit on maximum number of daily travellers

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport established (16-Jun-2022) a limit on the maximum daily passengers for summer 2022 due to labour shortages affecting the number of security employees, calculating it will be able to handle up to 67,500 daily passengers in Jul-2022 and up to 72,500 in Aug-2022. The airport's outlook for Jul-2022 indicates an average of 13,500 excess seats daily, relative to security capacity. The Schiphol slot coordinator has been informed of the airport's capacity between 07-Jul-2022 and 31-Jul-2022 and will discuss passenger reductions with all carriers. A decision regarding the period commencing 31-Jul-2022 will be made in two weeks, based on expected airport capacity. CEO Dick Benschop added: "Setting a limit now means that the large majority of travellers will be able to travel from Schiphol in a safe and responsible way". [more - original PR]