Amsterdam Schiphol Airport advances sustainability with electric TaxiBot
Amsterdam Schiphol Airport announced (26-May-2026) the deployment of electric TaxiBot technology in partnership with easyJet, Airbus and Menzies Aviation. The initial rollout covers four easyJet A320neo aircraft, with the electric TaxiBots manufactured by Smart Airport Systems capable of moving aircraft from gate to runway at speeds up to 42kmh. Three additional electric TaxiBots are scheduled for delivery later in 2026, enabling expansion to additional aircraft types. Schiphol is currently working on certification for Embraer aircraft in collaboration with KLM Cityhopper and other stakeholders, while Transavia plans to participate with its Boeing 737 fleet. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]
Background ✨
Schiphol and KLM deployed a hybrid Taxibot to tow a Boeing 737 from gate to the Polderbaan on 10-Dec-2024, keeping engines off and reducing CO2, NOx and ultrafine particles, with multiple airlines and handlers involved in the collaboration.1 Schiphol earlier purchased two Taxibots and ran EU-supported ALBATROSS trials, with KLM COO Maarten Stienen estimating taxi fuel savings of 50% to 85%.2