Amsterdam Schiphol Airport advances sustainability with electric TaxiBot

Schiphol and KLM deployed a hybrid Taxibot to tow a Boeing 737 from gate to the Polderbaan on 10-Dec-2024, keeping engines off and reducing CO2, NOx and ultrafine particles, with multiple airlines and handlers involved in the collaboration.1 Schiphol earlier purchased two Taxibots and ran EU-supported ALBATROSS trials, with KLM COO Maarten Stienen estimating taxi fuel savings of 50% to 85%.2