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    25-Sep-2026 4:07 PM

    Amerijet International CEO: Latin America cargo trade flows 'very balanced'

    Amerijet International CEO Joe Mozzali, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (11-Sep-2026) the biggest difference between Latin America and some of the other cargo trade lanes is that the Latin America trade flows are "very balanced". Mr Mozzali added: "Very balanced southbound, where you're moving e-commerce or freight of all kinds, and then moving northbound, you're moving flowers out of Colombia, fish out of the Caribbean and okra out of Honduras". [more - CAPA TV]

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