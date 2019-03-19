American Express GBT: 'We don’t see NDC as a threat... we want to deliver it the right way'

American Express GBT director - distribution John Bukowski, speaking at the CAPA Americas Aviation Summit, stated (18-Mar-2019) "We need to be agnostic about where content is coming in". Mr Bukowski added: "We don't see NDC as a threat… We want to deliver it the right way. We want to work together with the ecosystem to make sure we deliver it the right way. We need to keep an element of simplicity but make sure airlines' products are also being displayed properly".