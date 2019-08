American Airlines to increase sales support team by 50%

American Airlines announced (05-Aug-2019) plans to increase its sales support team by 50% in order to provide a more personalised experience for travel agency and corporate customers. The expanded team will include more native Spanish speakers and will provide more resources during an operational disruption. American Airlines also plans to add support for British Airways, Finnair and Iberia, with the sales support team to provide faster resolution to waiver requests for North American travel professionals from autumn 2019. [more - original PR]