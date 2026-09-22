American Airlines selected as primary carrier for Phoenix Airport's future West Terminal

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) selected (21-Sep-2026) American Airlines as the primary carrier for its West Terminal, which will be the airport's first new terminal in nearly 40 years. Details of the terminal's design and the number of gates still being determined. A collaborative planning phase for the terminal began earlier in 2026. A design procurement process is anticipated in 2027. The airport stated construction could potentially begin in late 2029 with an opening in late 2033. The project will be funded through passenger facility charges, bonds and airport funding. The West Terminal is part of the Destination PHX 2050 development programme, which will guide the airport's capital investments and help prepare to serve an anticipated 90 million passengers p/a by 2050. [more - original PR - American Airlines] [more - original PR - Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport]