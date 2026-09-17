American Airlines may reduce capacity in response to fuel cost increases: CFO
American Airlines CFO Devon May stated (16-Sep-2026) the carrier will consider taking "a little capacity out when we see a rise in fuel", noting: "We'll touch up [Dec-2026] because of that, but it's important for us to continue to grow back the network" (Reuters/Bloomberg, 16-Sep-2026). Mr May said for American to have a competitive schedule, "we do have to have some of this capacity back in the market". He noted 4Q2026 fuel prices had increased by approximately USD1 per gallon from the level assumed in Jul-2026. CEO Robert Isom added: "If fuel prices remain as high as they are right now, I think that that's going to require some adjustments in terms of our capacity planning". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
American's 2Q2026 capacity rose 5.4% year-on-year, alongside a 26% increase in managed corporate revenue and continued premium-revenue momentum, with more premium seats planned via 787-9 and A321XLR deliveries and widebody/narrowbody retrofits1. Fuel pressures intensified, with 2Q2026 fuel expense up more than USD2.2 billion year-on-year and 3Q2026 fuel expense projected up USD1.7 billion (forward curve as of 21-Jul-2026)2. CFO Devon May previously said 2Q2026 capacity was about one point below initial plans due to Tel Aviv and Doha suspensions, Chicago reductions and other marginal cuts amid higher fuel, while warning post-summer capacity would be managed sharply3.