American Airlines may reduce capacity in response to fuel cost increases: CFO

American Airlines CFO Devon May stated (16-Sep-2026) the carrier will consider taking "a little capacity out when we see a rise in fuel", noting: "We'll touch up [Dec-2026] because of that, but it's important for us to continue to grow back the network" (Reuters/Bloomberg, 16-Sep-2026). Mr May said for American to have a competitive schedule, "we do have to have some of this capacity back in the market". He noted 4Q2026 fuel prices had increased by approximately USD1 per gallon from the level assumed in Jul-2026. CEO Robert Isom added: "If fuel prices remain as high as they are right now, I think that that's going to require some adjustments in terms of our capacity planning". [more - Aviation Week]