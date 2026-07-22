22-Jul-2026 2:57 PM
American Airlines introduces digital enhancements for passenger experience
American Airlines introduced (21-Jul-2026) the following digital enhancements for passengers to have "more control" throughout their trip:
- Passengers can now use Venmo to pay for their flights on the carrier's website, with plans to add the payment option to the carrier's app in "the future". American also expanded Apple Pay options;
- Provide "more detailed and transparent" information during delays and cancellations through email, text messaging and the carrier's website and app;
- Access self service rebooking tools through the digital disruption platform, along with hotel, meal and transportation resources when eligible;
- Passengers can opt in to TSA PreCheck Touchless ID. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
American previously said an enhanced mobile app and website with disruption options would roll out over the course of a month.1 It also outlined plans to give customers more autonomy during irregular operations via self-service standby, flexible rebooking, and hotel, meal and transportation support.2 Separately, TSA PreCheck Touchless ID became available for eligible AAdvantage members at multiple hubs and other US airports where the airline operated.3