21-Jan-2022 11:41 AM
American Airlines Group pax up 74% to 165.7m in 2021
American Airlines Group reported (20-Jan-2022) the following traffic highlights:
- Three months ended 31-Dec-2021:
- Passengers: 49.3 million, +108.6% year-on-year;
- Revenue passenger miles (RPM): +129.9%;
- Domestic: +115.6%;
- International: +205.8%;
- Latin America: +134.6%;
- Europe: +1083.5%;
- Asia Pacific: +65.6%;
- Passenger load factor: 80.2%, +16.1pp;
- Domestic: 83.5%, +15.6pp;
- International: 69.6%, +20.0pp;
- Latin America: 76.3%, +13.8%;
- Europe: 61.0%, +41.6pp;
- Asia Pacific: 44.0%, +21.1pp;
- Cargo Traffic: +11.7%;
- 12 months ended 31-Dec-2021:
- Passengers: 165.7 million, +73.8% year-on-year;
- Revenue passenger miles (RPM): +75.9%;
- Domestic: +79.1%;
- International:+63.5%;
- Latin America: +95.0%;
- Europe:+49.5%;
- Asia Pacific: -59.9%;
- Passenger load factor: 75.3%, +11.2pp;
- Domestic: 80.9%, +15.9pp;
- International: 58.0%, -2.8pp;
- Latin America: 67.1%, -3.0pp;
- Europe: 45.5%, -3.1pp;
- Asia Pacific: 28.8%, 26.0pp;
- Cargo Traffic: +50.5%. [more - original PR]