21-Jan-2022 11:41 AM

American Airlines Group pax up 74% to 165.7m in 2021

American Airlines Group reported (20-Jan-2022) the following traffic highlights:

  • Three months ended 31-Dec-2021:
    • Passengers: 49.3 million, +108.6% year-on-year;
    • Revenue passenger miles (RPM): +129.9%;
    • Passenger load factor: 80.2%, +16.1pp;
    • Cargo Traffic: +11.7%;
  • 12 months ended 31-Dec-2021:
    • Passengers: 165.7 million, +73.8% year-on-year;
    • Revenue passenger miles (RPM): +75.9%;
    • Passenger load factor: 75.3%, +11.2pp;
    • Cargo Traffic: +50.5%. [more - original PR]

