American Airlines 'getting close' to announcing a widebody order: CFO

American Airlines CFO Devon May stated (22-Oct-2026) the carrier has been conducting a widebody order contest between Boeing and Airbus for the past six or seven months, noting: "I think we are getting close" to announcing an order. Mr May stated the order would enable American to replace its 777-200 fleet over the next decade, adding the carrier would "have some additional growth in addition to the 19 or so 787s we have coming on and the options there". He noted American's widebody order book consists of 19 787-9 aircraft with options for 28. [more - Aviation Week]