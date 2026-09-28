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    28-Sep-2026 4:48 PM

    American Airlines: 'Data continues to teach us every single day'

    American Airlines MD for the Caribbean, Central and South America Pascual Alvarez, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (10-Sep-2026) "As we think about the near future and think about AI through data, there's platforms like computer visions that are making our operations safer, far more reliable through turn time solutions", noting: "Data continues to teach us every single day". Mr Alvarez added: "That all comes from the databases that we possess, that we analyse, and then we determine the products that we ultimately need". He noted: "I think computer vision is certainly a way to continue to make our operations far more reliable, more productive, and ultimately safer". [more - CAPA TV]

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