American Airlines CEO: Potential consolidation with United would be 'anti competitive'

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom, on the carrier's 1Q2026 earnings call, commented (23-Apr-2026) on reports of a potential consolidation with United Airlines, stating: "The idea of the two largest airlines in the world getting together, that is something that we've viewed as being anti-competitive". Mr Isom said the potential merger would be "bad for customers, bad for the industry, and then ultimately that'd be bad for American Airlines".