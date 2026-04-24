American Airlines CEO: Potential consolidation with United would be 'anti competitive'
American Airlines CEO Robert Isom, on the carrier's 1Q2026 earnings call, commented (23-Apr-2026) on reports of a potential consolidation with United Airlines, stating: "The idea of the two largest airlines in the world getting together, that is something that we've viewed as being anti-competitive". Mr Isom said the potential merger would be "bad for customers, bad for the industry, and then ultimately that'd be bad for American Airlines".
Background ✨
American’s antitrust stance followed years of US regulatory scrutiny of airline tie-ups: CEO Robert Isom said it planned to appeal a US court ruling that struck down its Northeast Alliance with JetBlue, after the judge found it substantially diminished competition in Boston and New York1. In DoJ testimony, Mr Isom denied the NEA created a “de facto merger”, arguing American retained distinct gates, aircraft and services2.