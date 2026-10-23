American Airlines CEO: 'Our focus remains on restoring profitability'

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom stated (22-Oct-2026) the carrier delivered "record" 3Q2026 revenue and the "strongest" year-on-year revenue growth, noting premium performance was "leading the way". Mr Isom stated: "The investments we are making across the four pillars of our commercial strategy are working, and we expect another quarter of record revenue growth to close out the year". He added: "While historically high fuel prices significantly impacted our financial results, our focus remains on restoring profitability and building a stronger American for the long term". [more - original PR]