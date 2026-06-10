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    10-Jun-2026 5:16 PM

    American Airlines and Google enter SAF agreement

    American Airlines and Google entered (09-Jun-2026) a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) agreement, allowing the carrier to obtain 35 million gallons of SAF over three years. The agreement enables American to purchase and receive physical fuel for Chicago O'Hare International Airport through existing infrastructure, the SAF portion of which will be produced from waste feedstocks. The carrier stated Google will receive the environmental benefits to help address its emissions from employee business travel via the SAF certificates Registry. [more - original PR - American Airlines] [more - Aviation Week]

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