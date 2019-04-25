Amadeus to provide Qatar Airways with RAAV solution

Amadeus signed (24-Apr-2019) an agreement with Qatar Airways to provide the carrier with its Altéa Revenue Availability with Active Valuation (RAAV) solution. The solution calculates real time availability at origin and destination level and can be customised to help the airline tailor its offer and increase revenue. The solution will also provide the airline with greater flexibility and efficiency through the integration of the Amadeus Passenger Service System. Qatar Airways SVP revenue management Graham Brodie said the new solution will enable the airline to offer an "improved experience" for customers while "bookings continue to increase". [more - original PR]