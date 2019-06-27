Amadeus outlines the key trends driving change for Asia Pacific business travel agencies

Amadeus VP business travel, travel channels Asia Pacific Renaud Nicolle, via the company's official blog, reported (26-Jun-2019) the following trends that it feels Business Travel Agencies (BTAs) in the Asia Pacific should look at to "develop a long term strategy and discover what is transforming the business travel industry".

Increased aggregation, which will enable BTAs to access content more efficiently. BTA content is "fragmented at several levels because it's across so many different platforms", with the organisations already managing "huge amounts of content on behalf of corporations";

Tailored business travel experiences, to deliver personalised, tailored journeys to business travellers as a part of their overall package. With content being aggregated, BTAs will be able to offer more choice to the traveler and allow corporations to still manage the content according to policy;

Block chain-like transparency at every touch point, making every single transaction in business travel visible and transparent. This will mean BTAs will have insights into the complete journey of corporate travelers. Using this data, BTAs will be able to create personalised and tailored experiences;

Millennials will leverage 60% of their business with leisure trips. BTA that make business/leisure travel a possibility will tap this potential profit by understanding and accommodating their needs;

Business travel is moving towards a mobile-first approach, as travellers want to be able to communicate issues and manage travel plans seamlessly using a single channel, platform and device. This requires BTAs' mobile platforms to be fully optimised and connected. It will make personalisation easier through mobile apps, gathering and using data, and sending relevant information. [more - original PR]