Amadeus: New revenue management tools and systems offer 15% revenue gain for airlines

Amadeus head of marketing, airline offer suite Robert Booth, via the company's official blog, reported (13-Jun-2019) the transformation and optimisation of airline revenue management systems are forecast to "bring at least 15% in additional revenues to airlines". According to Mr Booth, the introduction of new tools such as dynamic pricing, shopping and merchandising, IATA's NDC standard and the application of machine learning have created an "evolved tool set delivers incremental revenues for the airlines". The industry is moving towards 'Offer Optimisation', which will see it move away from a simple seat optimisation model to one optimising the whole product and service mix. [more - original PR]