Amadeus: Content fragmentation is the most pressing issue in travel distribution today

Amadeus Travel Channels EVP of travel content sourcing Jorge Elliott, writing via the company's official blog, reported (30-May-2019) content fragmentation is "the most pressing issue in travel distribution today". Mr Elliott noted that travellers are presented with an "overwhelming array of content" and this is occurring at the same time as the travel industry is "experiencing a fundamental change to the way in which travel is sold and how the traveler is served". Travellers are "demanding the same level of choice, personalised service and consistency across channels and devices so they can compare and choose their preferred option". Mr Elliot said Amadeus is working with travel agency customers to identify what new content they need, is working with travel provider customers to source this content, and then offering all of the content, regardless of how that content is sourced, all on the one platform. For airline content, this means sourcing via traditional technology such as EDIFACT, as well as, IATA's New Distribution Capability and other APIs. [more - original PR]