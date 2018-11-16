Amadeus: A 'transformation' needed in travel and tourism to meet sustainability challenge

Amadeus group environmental officer Lucas Bobes, via the company's official blog, stated (15-Nov-2018) the company is fully committed to supporting the UN's vision of sustainability, having "embraced sustainability as an important part of who we are, not only because it makes business sense, but also because it's the right thing to do". Mr Bobes said "transformation" is needed in travel and tourism to contribute as much as possible to the UN's sustainable development goals by 2030. He highlighted the need to continue to foster technology which contributes to the sustainability of the travel industry, as well as cooperation between industry stakeholders on sustainability projects. [more - original PR]