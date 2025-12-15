ALTA 'trying to create more education' for lawmakers: CEO

ALTA CEO Peter Cerda, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, stated (11-Dec-2025) "In our region we have over 50 proposals and laws with regards to consumer protection". Mr Cerda added that proposals for regulation are not coming from the "federal level" but rather from municipalities, adding: "How do we get closer at the congress level to educate senators in different municipalities about how integral air connectivity is to the constituents they represent?". Mr Cerda concluded: "We're trying to create more education and trying to make them understand what the value of travel is. When communities lose a flight or destination, that has a significant impact".