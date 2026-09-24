ALTA CEO: LAC one of the 'fastest growing regions' despite infrastructure challenges

ALTA CEO Peter Cerda, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, highlighted (10-Sep-2026) Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) as a region with "huge amounts of opportunities", while noting there are challenges concerning infrastructure. Mr Cerda stated: "We don't have the same infrastructure that we do in Europe, but if you look at the size of some of our countries, Brazil is the size of Europe, but in terms of highways, rail, we don't have that". He continued: "When you look at the infrastructure in our region, 54% of our airports are either congested or heavily congested. So we're always in a catch-up mode and we have to kind of go around these geopolitical issues". Mr Cerda observed: "Even with all these challenges, we're one of the fastest growing regions", noting airlines are doing a "remarkable job" at being able to grow and compete. He added: "We're still having to prove to our governments that we're a reliable industry, that we're an industry that actually wants to be treated strategically like a partner". [more - CAPA TV]