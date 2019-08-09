9-Aug-2019 11:34 AM
Alliance Aviation reports highlights across five revenue streams for FY2019
Alliance Aviation announced (07-Aug-2019) the following highlights for FY2019 across its five revenue streams:
- Contract Revenue: Increase of 8% due to tourism, fly-in-fly out opportunities as well as high commodity prices and increasing production levels;
- Wet Lease: Wet lease hours increased 22% with additional hours from contracts wet leas clients;
- Regular Public Transport Revenue: "performed in line with expectations" with no planned increases;
- Charter Revenue: Increased 69%, with a federal election charter win and greater capacity available due to increased fleet;
- Aviation Services: A "strong contributor" with high margin part sales, aerodrome management and engine/parts leasing. [more - original PR]