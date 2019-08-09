Become a CAPA Member
Alliance Aviation reports highlights across five revenue streams for FY2019

Alliance Aviation announced (07-Aug-2019) the following highlights for FY2019 across its five revenue streams:

  • Contract Revenue: Increase of 8% due to tourism, fly-in-fly out opportunities as well as high commodity prices and increasing production levels;
  • Wet Lease: Wet lease hours increased 22% with additional hours from contracts wet leas clients;
  • Regular Public Transport Revenue: "performed in line with expectations" with no planned increases;
  • Charter Revenue: Increased 69%, with a federal election charter win and greater capacity available due to increased fleet;
  • Aviation Services: A "strong contributor" with high margin part sales, aerodrome management and engine/parts leasing. [more - original PR]

