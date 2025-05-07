Allegiant withdraws FY2025 guidance due to heightened volatility

Allegiant Travel Company delivered (06-May-2025) an airline only operating margin of 9.3% in 1Q2025, up 3pp year-on-year. President and CEO Gregory Anderson said: "A few months ago, there was optimism throughout the airline industry heading into 2025 due to a strong economy and solid demand trends. Unfortunately, headlines beginning in February drove broad economic uncertainty and decreased consumer confidence, which led to an industry reduction in near-term revenues, particularly during shoulder and off-peak periods". Mr Anderson added: "However, heightened volatility is impacting domestic demand. Consequently, it is challenging to predict near-term demand, and we are therefore withdrawing our full-year 2025 guidance... to date, we have removed more than 7.5 points of capacity growth from May through August, primarily coming from off-peak periods. Booking trends over the past few weeks suggest a stabilising demand environment, with indications of improvement observed over the past several days. Regardless, we will continue to adjust capacity aggressively during the remainder of the year while ensuring that we appropriately address the items within our control". [more - original PR]