Allegiant cost per passenger at USD100 in FY2017, USD28 from fuel

Allegiant VP fleet planning and corporate finance Robert Neal, speaking at the CAPA Global LCC Summit, reported (01-Mar-2018) total cost per passenger of USD100 in FY2017, compared to USD93 at Spirit Airlines, USD136 at Southwest Airlines and USD151 at JetBlue Airways. Allegiant's FY2017 cost per passenger comprised USD28 in fuel costs, USD10 in aircraft ownership, USD9 in aircraft maintenance, USD30 in labour and USD23 in other costs. Mr Neal said the airline's cost per passenger "puts Allegiant in a really good place to remain competitive".