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    5-May-2026 4:24 PM

    Allegiant CEO: 'With newer aircraft, with the investments in technology, we've seen our reliability'

    Allegiant Air CEO Greg Anderson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) the company has invested in predictive maintenance "to help us drive unnecessary or unplanned maintenance events out of the business to improve operations". Mr Anderson noted: "We built our business on buying used aircraft", adding: "With newer aircraft, with the investments in technology, we've seen our reliability". [more - CAPA TV]

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