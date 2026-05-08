Allegiant CEO: 'We're hyper focused in making sure that we have a strong balance sheet'

Allegiant Air CEO Greg Anderson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) "We're hyper focused in making sure that we have a strong balance sheet". Mr Anderson noted: "For times like we're in today, where there's uncertainty, you want to have that strong balance sheet so you can play a little bit more offence if the situation so presents itself". [more - CAPA TV]