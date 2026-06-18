Allegiant CEO: 'We haven't seen a drop in demand'

Allegiant Travel Company CEO Greg Anderson, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (28-May-2026) "We're seeing demand continues to be exceptional", adding: "We haven't seen a drop in demand". Mr Anderson stated: "What we'll continue to do is we'll adjust capacity accordingly as we monitor the demand environment". He noted unit revenue growth was over 16% in 1Q2026, adding: "We expect to exceed that" in 2Q2026. [more - CAPA TV]