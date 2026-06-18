    Loading
    18-Jun-2026 3:09 PM

    Allegiant CEO: 'We haven't seen a drop in demand'

    Allegiant Travel Company CEO Greg Anderson, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (28-May-2026) "We're seeing demand continues to be exceptional", adding: "We haven't seen a drop in demand". Mr Anderson stated: "What we'll continue to do is we'll adjust capacity accordingly as we monitor the demand environment". He noted unit revenue growth was over 16% in 1Q2026, adding: "We expect to exceed that" in 2Q2026. [more - CAPA TV]

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More