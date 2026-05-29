Allegiant CEO: Charter and scheduled service will provide 'a stronger platform for us'

Allegiant Air CEO Greg Anderson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (28-May-2026) "Charter is an important part of our business", noting: "It's roughly 5% on a revenue basis, so 95% of our business we focus on scheduled service". Mr Anderson continued: "I think over time we can continue to improve our service and provide or see more opportunities through the charter side of the house", adding: "If you bring it together, I think it's going to be a stronger platform for us".