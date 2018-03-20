Allegiant Air expects to configure Airbus fleet to 186 seats 'eventually'

Allegiant Air VP fleet planning and corporate finance Robert Neal, speaking on CAPA TV, said (Mar-2018) the carrier believes the A320ceo aircraft will "someday" be like the Boeing MD-80: an aircraft out of production that will be operated by Allegiant "for many, many years to come". Allegiant anticipates the number of spare aircraft sitting at the gate will significantly reduce once it operates an all Airbus fleet. While the A319 is a slight downgauge to the MD80, it offers "a little bit higher" utilisation. "Eventually" the carrier plans to configure the whole Airbus fleet to 186 seats, Mr Neal said. [more - CAPA TV]

