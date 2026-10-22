Alaska expects 737 MAX 10 in 188 seat configuration from 2027, premium configuration from 2028

Alaska Air Group stated (21-Oct-2026) it expects deliveries of Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft to commence in Apr-2027, with 22 to be delivered in 2027. The first tranche of aircraft will be configured with 188 seats. The second tranche will feature 12 lie flat suites, 12 Premium Reserve, 48 premium economy and 87 economy seats, delivering in 2028. CEO Ben Minicucci said: "As this mix continues to grow, our earnings will become less dependent on fuel, and more resilient". Mr Minicucci added: "Premium, international, loyalty and cargo are the path forward, and increasingly, we'll see the investments we've made over the last several years translate into tangible results across the business". [more - Aviation Week]