24-Apr-2025 11:10 AM
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian on track to receive single AOC in 4Q2025
Alaska Air Group reported (23-Apr-2025) the following updates on the integration of Hawaiian Airlines:
- Integrated loyalty programme on track to launch in 2H2025;
- Single air operating certificate (AOC) expected in 4Q2025;
- Unified passenger service system to roll out in 2Q2026, with vendor selection and preparatory work underway to bring both carriers onto one reservation system;
- Joint collective bargaining agreements expected to be finalised from 2025 through to 2027. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines began relocating terminals at key airports to align their operations, with Hawaiian moving to Terminal 6 at Los Angeles International Airport and Terminal 8 at New York JFK International Airport, expecting full consolidation by Oct-20251. Hawaiian Airlines cabin crew reached a tentative agreement on a contract extension until Feb-2028, with pay raises and improved job security, and will join Alaska Air Group's profit-sharing programme in 20252.