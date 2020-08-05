Alaska Air Group issues WARN notices to approx 4000 employees over furloughs

Alaska Air Group issued (04-Aug-2020) Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices to approximately 4000 employees on 01-Aug-2020, warning of potential furloughs. To date, the group has decided to reduce non union management positions by approximately 300 positions, and approximately 4000 employees have volunteered for various early out and voluntary furlough programmes. These changes are expected to result in a cost of USD250 million to USD300 million, which the group will recognise in 3Q2020. [more - original PR]