Alaska Air Group CFO: 'We've seen advances for corporate travel be very, very strong'

Alaska Air Group CFO Shane Tackett stated (03-Jun-2026) 2Q2026 performance is tracking largely in line with the carrier's Apr-2026 outlook, noting favourable factors include continued improvements in corporate bookings. Mr Tackett stated: "We've seen advances for corporate travel be very, very strong" adding: "I think the next 90 days are plus 25% to 30% [year-on-year]". He stated appetite for travel is durable, noting he expects premium growth to be "the largest underlying margin expansion driver that we can unlock". [more - Aviation Week]