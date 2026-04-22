ALA expects 5.7% seat capacity increase for summer 2026

Spanish Association of Airlines (ALA) announced (21-Apr-2026) it expects a 5.7% year-on-year increase in airline seat capacity in Spain from Apr-2026 to Oct-2026. Spanish airlines have transported 65.6 million passengers in 2026 to date, up 3.2% year-on-year. ALA president Javier Gándara stated that Spain does not anticipate any aviation fuel supply issues, noting that only 11% of Spain's total crude oil imports originate from the Middle East, while over 80% of aviation kerosene consumed in Spain is produced in refineries within the country. [more - original PR]