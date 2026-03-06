AJW Group announces new support agreement for two ASL Airlines Ireland A330ceos
Background ✨
AJW Group broadened its aftermarket footprint via multiple power-by-the-hour and repair partnerships, including long term rotable support for Air Transat’s A321ceo and A320neo-family fleet, while continuing A330 support dating to 2013 and leveraging AJW Technique for repairs in Montreal1. AJW also secured a multi-year PBH contract supporting Ascend Airways’ 737 MAX/737NG fleet from Jul-2024, again backed by AJW Technique’s components and MRO services2. ASL Aviation Holdings also extended and expanded AAR’s 737 component support across ASL Airlines Belgium, France, UK and Ireland, lifting covered aircraft from 28 to 653.