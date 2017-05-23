23-May-2017 1:01 PM
Airports of Thailand pax up 9%, cargo up 12% in Apr-2017
Airports of Thailand (AoT) passenger numbers up 9% - traffic highlights for Apr-2017:
- Passengers: 11.1 million, +8.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 4.8 million, +10.3%;
- International: 6.4 million, +7.6%;
- Cargo: 130,029 tonnes, +12.0%;
- Domestic: 8750 tonnes, -5.8%;
- International: 121,279 tonnes, +13.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 67,691, +5.0%;
- Domestic: 33,409, +7.5%;
- International: 34,282, +2.7%. [more - original PR]