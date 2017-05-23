Airports of Thailand pax up 9%, cargo up 12% in Apr-2017

Airports of Thailand (AoT) passenger numbers up 9% - traffic highlights for Apr-2017:

Passengers: 11.1 million, +8.8% year-on-year; Domestic: 4.8 million, +10.3%; International: 6.4 million, +7.6%;

Cargo: 130,029 tonnes, +12.0%; Domestic: 8750 tonnes, -5.8%; International: 121,279 tonnes, +13.5%;

Aircraft movements: 67,691, +5.0%; Domestic: 33,409, +7.5%; International: 34,282, +2.7%. [more - original PR]

