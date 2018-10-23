Become a CAPA Member
23-Oct-2018 11:22 AM

Airports of Thailand pax up 1% to 9.9m in Sep-2018

Airports of Thailand reported (22-Oct-2018) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2018:

  • Passengers: 9.9 million, +0.5% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 4.2 million, stable;
    • International: 5.7 million, +0.9%;
  • Cargo: 143,324 tonnes, +0.2%;
    • Domestic: 7068 tonnes, -17.0%;
    • International: 136,256 tonnes, +1.3%;
  • Aircraft movements: 68,902, +4.4%;

