23-Oct-2018 11:22 AM
Airports of Thailand pax up 1% to 9.9m in Sep-2018
Airports of Thailand reported (22-Oct-2018) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2018:
- Passengers: 9.9 million, +0.5% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 4.2 million, stable;
- International: 5.7 million, +0.9%;
- Cargo: 143,324 tonnes, +0.2%;
- Domestic: 7068 tonnes, -17.0%;
- International: 136,256 tonnes, +1.3%;
- Aircraft movements: 68,902, +4.4%;
- Domestic: 32,280, +1.4%;
- International: 36,622, +7.1%. [more - original PR]