Airports Corporation of Vietnam investing USD456m in three projects at Nha Trang Cam Ranh Airport
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Background ✨
Vietnam's Ministry of Construction approved a 2021-2030 master plan for Nha Trang Cam Ranh International Airport, targeting 4E classification, about 19 million passengers and 50,000 tons of cargo p/a, plus a new T1 between the ATC tower and the existing T1 and an expanded apron to about 45 stands.1 The plan's 2050 vision lifted targets to about 36 million passengers and 100,000 tons of cargo p/a, with apron growth to about 70 stands and additional terminal development including a planned T3.1