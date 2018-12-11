Become a CAPA Member
11-Dec-2018 3:55 PM

Airports Authority of India pax up 11.3% to 28.8m in Oct-2018

Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported (07-Dec-2018) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2018:

  • Passengers: 28.8 million, +11.3% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 23.3 million, +13.1%;
    • International: 5.5 million, +4.4%;
  • Cargo: 321,122 tonnes, +14.2%;
    • Domestic: 128,491 tonnes, +23.9%;
    • International: 192,631 tonnes, +8.5%;
  • Aircraft movements: 226,318, +13.5%;
    • Domestic: 188,784, +16.1%;
    • International: 37,534, +2.1%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Oct-2018 marked the AAI's highest October passenger traffic since 2008. [more - original PR]

