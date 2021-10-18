Airport Holdings Ltd to make offer to acquire full ownership of Air Mauritius

Air Mauritius announced (15-Oct-2021) Airport Holdings Ltd intends to make a mandatory offer to acquire all the voting shares of Air Mauritius for MUR5.80 (USD0.13) per share. The offer will be made to shareholders of Air Mauritius as soon as practicable. The mandatory offer was triggered by Airport Holdings' acquisition of 9.43 million shares in Air Mauritius from The State Investment Corporation Limited and Rogers and Company Limited on 13-Oct-2021, which gave Airport Holdings effective control of Air Mauritius. [more - original PR]