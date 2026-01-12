Airport Coordination Netherlands estimates slot fee for 2026/27
CAPA News Briefs
Background ✨
Airport charges at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport were set to increase by 41% in 2025, with further hikes of 5% in 2026 and a 7.5% decrease in 2027, as part of a plan to invest EUR6 billion in airport improvements and sustainability initiatives1. Industry groups have expressed concern that Schiphol will become the most expensive airport in the EU for air cargo traffic by 2026 and 20272.