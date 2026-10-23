Airport Authority Hong Kong targets mainland China, Southeast Asia, Europe and North America growth

Airport Authority Hong Kong route development GM Ricky Chong stated (21-Oct-2026) the company is focused on expanding connectivity with the Chinese mainland, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe and North America. To support airline business cases, the airport emphasises access to the Greater Bay Area through its cross-border ferry and ground transport connections. Mr Chong added: "Airlines are able to access a catchment area that extends well beyond Hong Kong's local population, thereby enhancing route demand and network viability". Additionally, the commissioning of Hong Kong International Airport's three runway system in 2024 provides the infrastructure foundation for further expansion. Mr Chong said the system increases the airport's long term capacity by approximately 50%, enabling it to accommodate up to 120 million passengers and 10 million tonnes of cargo p/a. [more - Aviation Week]