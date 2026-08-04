Airlink to commence Johannesburg Lanseria-Harare service in Nov-2026

Airlink CEO de Villiers Engelbrecht previously said it was assessing opportunities to operate from Johannesburg Lanseria, while noting Johannesburg OR Tambo’s hub role in feeding its network, and Airlink had applied to amend its operating certificate for Lanseria-Bulawayo and Lanseria-Harare services1. Airlink reportedly also applied for traffic rights for Lanseria-Harare and Lanseria-Bulawayo, alongside its existing Harare services from Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg2.