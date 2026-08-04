Airlink to commence Johannesburg Lanseria-Harare service in Nov-2026
Airlink (South Africa) announced (03-Aug-2026) plans to commence three times weekly Johannesburg Lanseria-Harare service with Embraer E190 on 15-Nov-2026. Airlink stated the service will be "the first ever scheduled airline service" between Johannesburg Lanseria Airport and Harare. Airlink also operates Johannesburg OR Tambo-Harare service. CEO de Villiers Engelbrecht commented: "Johannesburg-Harare is one of the busiest routes in Southern Africa and saw demand averaging around 60,000 seats a month in 2025. A significant percentage of this market comprises people within Lanseria's catchment area and Airlink is able to better serve these customers by augmenting our existing services". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Airlink CEO de Villiers Engelbrecht previously said it was assessing opportunities to operate from Johannesburg Lanseria, while noting Johannesburg OR Tambo’s hub role in feeding its network, and Airlink had applied to amend its operating certificate for Lanseria-Bulawayo and Lanseria-Harare services1. Airlink reportedly also applied for traffic rights for Lanseria-Harare and Lanseria-Bulawayo, alongside its existing Harare services from Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg2.