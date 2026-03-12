12-Mar-2026 11:03 AM
Airlines that move fastest on payments will be best placed to capture demand: CAPA head of analysis
CAPA - Centre for Aviation head of analysis Richard Maslen, speaking at UATP Airline Distribution 2026, stated (11-Mar-2026) "partnerships with fintech companies, payment networks and technology providers will become critical to accelerate airline innovation". Mr Maslen said: "The airlines that move fastest on frictionless, global and real time payments will be best positioned to capture future travel demand".