12-Mar-2026 11:03 AM

Airlines that move fastest on payments will be best placed to capture demand: CAPA head of analysis

CAPA - Centre for Aviation head of analysis Richard Maslen, speaking at UATP Airline Distribution 2026, stated (11-Mar-2026) "partnerships with fintech companies, payment networks and technology providers will become critical to accelerate airline innovation". Mr Maslen said: "The airlines that move fastest on frictionless, global and real time payments will be best positioned to capture future travel demand".

